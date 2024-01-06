DOJ reportedly nearing completion of expansive antitrust case against Apple

- The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly preparing to file a comprehensive antitrust lawsuit against Apple, focusing on the company’s control over hardware and software services.
- The investigation has reportedly expanded to include issues such as Apple’s integration of the Apple Watch with iPhone services, its blocking of iMessage on competing platforms, and its practice of blocking rivals from using tap-to-pay on the iPhone.
- The DOJ has reportedly held discussions with representatives from various companies, including Beeper, Tile, and Meta, about Apple’s alleged anti-competitive practices.