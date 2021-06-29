Don’t Write Code for a Startup: Confessions of a developer

Confessions of a serial startup software developer.

1. You’re Giving Up Mentorship

You won’t get the mentorship you need from senior engineers.

2. High Breadth but Little Depth

There’s too much to do and nobody knows what works yet.

3. You’ll Work Hard Instead of Smart

4. Hire Fast, Fire Faster

I don’t know who coined this phrase, but it always felt irresponsible.

5. Your Equity Is Worth Nothing

You’re giving up your salary now in hopes of cashing out equity later.