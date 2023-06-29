DoT Launches ‘5G & Beyond Hackathon 2023’ with Purpose to Foster 5G Product Development

- The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has initiated the application process for ‘5G & Beyond Hackathon 2023’ to propel the development of innovative 5G solutions.
- One hundred winners will garner a total prize pool of Rs one crore, receiving mentorship from government, industry, academia, and telcos/OEMs to bring their 5G products to market.
- Participants from various groups, such as individuals, students, startups, and academic institutions across India, can develop solutions for multiple sectors, including healthcare, agritech, smart cities, cybersecurity, and more.