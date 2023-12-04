Doubling Down on Founder-Led Sales with Pilot's Waseem Daher

In a thought-provoking conversation with Seema Amble, Waseem Daher, the co-founder and CEO of Pilot, shares his insights about the journey of founding a company.

He discusses the critical role of founder-led sales, the importance of charging for services from day one, and how to approach market discovery.

The Genesis of Pilot

Identifying a gap in the market based on personal problems can lead to successful entrepreneurship.

This was evident when Waseem Daher’s experience with previous ventures led him to recognize an unaddressed pain point in accounting, resulting in the establishment of Pilot.

Approach Towards MVP

Instead of developing a better software tool for entrepreneurs or accountants, Pilot decided to provide a service that completely resolves the problem for founders and business owners.

The team started by manually doing accounting while gradually automating tedious tasks over time.

Initial Customer Acquisition

Leveraging personal networks can be highly beneficial during initial customer acquisition.

For instance, Pilot’s first customers were startup founders within Daher’s network who had no existing solution for their accounting needs.