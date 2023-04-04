- Dozer raises $3 million in funding.
- The funding round was led by Sequoia Capital India and Surge, Southeast Asia’s leading venture capital firm.
- Gradient Ventures and January Capital also participated in the round.
Dozer secures $3 million in funding, exits stealth mode
- Dozer raises $3 million in funding.
- The funding round was led by Sequoia Capital India and Surge, Southeast Asia’s leading venture capital firm.
- Gradient Ventures and January Capital also participated in the round.
[Via]