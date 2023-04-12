- Manmeet Nanda, joint secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), reassured the Indian startup ecosystem.
- Nanda does not foresee any issues with the financial requirements of Indian startups.
DPIIT Official Reassures Indian Startups Amidst Fears
