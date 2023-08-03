Dr. Elissa Epel: Control Stress for Healthy Eating, Metabolism & Aging | Podcast Summary

Dr. Elissa Epel: Control Stress for Healthy Eating, Metabolism & Aging | Huberman Lab Podcast
In a riveting episode of the Huberman Lab podcast, Dr. Elissa Epel, renowned for her work on stress, discusses the profound impact of stress on various aspects of health, including mood, eating behavior, mental health, physical health, and aging.
She delves into the effectiveness of different stress intervention tools, the importance of certainty and control, and the influence of stress on obesity and compulsive eating.
The episode provides invaluable insights into stress management and its role in promoting healthier lifestyles.
Creating a coherent narrative is critical to our ability to make sense, find meaning, find resolution, have a social identity around our lived experience. – Dr. Elissa Epel
The Role of Sugary Drinks
Liquid sugar, as in soda and energy drinks, can have a detrimental effect on insulin and glucose regulation.
These drinks may be part of a stress response and a hedonic cycle.
Shifting societal norms and lobbying efforts are needed to address the perniciousness of sugary drinks.
Rebellion as a Tool for Healthier Behaviors
Activating a sense of rebellion can be a powerful tool in promoting healthier behaviors, especially among younger generations.
Dissonance, or showing people how the food industry manipulates and designs addictive foods, can help reduce eating disorders and reward drive.