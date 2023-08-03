Dr. Matthew MacDougall: Neuralink & Technologies to Enhance Human Brains | Podcast Summary

Dr. Matthew MacDougall: Neuralink & Technologies to Enhance Human Brains | Huberman Lab Podcast

This insightful podcast episode features Dr. Matthew MacDougall, Head Neurosurgeon at Neuralink, who shares detailed insights about the company’s current projects and future goals.

He discusses the potential of neural implant technologies and robotics in addressing brain and nervous system diseases, enhancing brain function, and restoring normal movement to paralyzed patients and those with neurodegenerative movement disorders.