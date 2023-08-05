Dr. Will Cole ON: Why Gut Health is Impacting Your Brain Health & How to Stop Inflammation in Your Body | Podcast Summary

Dr. Will Cole ON: The Foods You ABSOLUTELY SHOULD NOT Eat To Live Longer! | Jay Shetty
A deep dive into the realm of self-care, gut health, the psychology of eating, and the interconnectedness of mental and physical well-being, Dr. Will Cole shares expert insights into achieving better health on Jay Shetty’s podcast.
The conversation unravels the importance of functional medicine, the role of gut health in overall well-being, the impact of certain foods, and the concept of ‘Shameflammation’.
Role of Comprehensive Lab Tests
Access to comprehensive lab tests, including thyroid and hormonal tests, is improving globally.
These tests can provide a more holistic view of thyroid health and help diagnose the root causes of health issues.
Reframing the Perspective on Food and Wellness
Building a positive relationship with one’s body and reframing perspectives on food and wellness is essential for healing and overall health.
See yourself as a luxurious vehicle deserving proper care.
The Crisis of Habits and Conditioning
The current crisis extends beyond external factors to a crisis of habits and conditioning.
Breaking old conditioning requires perseverance and commitment.