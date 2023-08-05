Dr. Zach Bush ON: Science Based Approach to Healing Your Gut Health & How to Prevent Disease with Nutrition | Podcast Summary

Dr. Zach Bush ON: The Importance of Gut Health & Why Dehydration Is Worse Than You Think

In this episode, Dr. Zach Bush joins host Jay Shetty to discuss the intricate relationship between human health and the environment.

They delve into the complexities of nutrition science and how it can be reimagined to better prevent diseases.

Dr. Bush challenges conventional medical and nutritional approaches, advocating for a holistic perspective that views health as an ecosystem.

He discusses the impacts of modern lifestyles, farming practices, and technological advancements on human health, and shares insights from ancient medicine systems.