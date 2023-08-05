Dr. Zach Bush ON: Science Based Approach to Healing Your Gut Health & How to Prevent Disease with Nutrition | Podcast Summary

Dr. Zach Bush ON: The Importance of Gut Health & Why Dehydration Is Worse Than You Think
In this episode, Dr. Zach Bush joins host Jay Shetty to discuss the intricate relationship between human health and the environment.
They delve into the complexities of nutrition science and how it can be reimagined to better prevent diseases.
Dr. Bush challenges conventional medical and nutritional approaches, advocating for a holistic perspective that views health as an ecosystem.
He discusses the impacts of modern lifestyles, farming practices, and technological advancements on human health, and shares insights from ancient medicine systems.
‘We’ve been working for the last 15 years in our laboratory and in our clinics to sort out what’s the simplest approach to beginning again because I think we really are at the end of physiology when we see two-year-olds with osteosarcoma when we see 15 year olds with you know psychotic major depression when we see a 20 year old with life-threatening autoimmune disease all of these conditions are that we need a radical revolution and so we’ve been working through all the complexity of the diseases and the root causes and everything else to find that there’s really eight very basic things that start to build physiology from the ground up at the cell level and therefore at the organism level and from the organism to the species and those eight things.’ – Dr. Zach Bush
Our Connection to Nature
Our relationship with water, food, soil, and the planet is crucial for maintaining our health and our connection to the future.
This relationship precedes human intellect and consciousness, reminding us of our innate connection to nature.
Reconnecting with Nature
Reconnecting with nature and finding peace within ourselves is essential for holistic health.
Practices such as deep breathing and mindfulness can help us reconnect with our surroundings and improve our overall well-being.