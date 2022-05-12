Search
Write better job ads, hire better talent.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed when you’re trying to write a job description. Nobody wants to spend hours just getting started because they don’t know where to begin. That’s why we created Drafted.

With Drafted, you can spend less time trying to do the heavy lifting and more time with what matters most: your business.

The result?

  • More qualified candidates.
  • Fewer mistakes.
  • An engaging job description that gets you more results.

📍 Hamburg/Germany
  1. Really loved the idea. I just wish the pricing was a lot more affordable and early stage startup friendly.

