DRDO: EV companies like Ola are using lower grade materials to cut costs #FireIncidents

DRDO: EV companies like Ola are using lower grade materials to cut costs #FireIncidentsMay 24, 2022 2022-05-24 22:39
- The Defence Research & Development Organisation that was tasked with investigating into EV fire incidents by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry, has found serious defects in the batteries, including designs of the battery packs and modules.
- The experts found defects in battery cells as well as battery design in nearly all EVs.
- According to the sources, the ministry has now summoned representatives of these EV manufacturers, asking them to submit an explanation on the DRDO report findings.
