Dream11 and other Indian gaming companies are considering launching NFTs.
Indian gaming platforms like Dream11, Mobile Premier League, and Nextwave Multimedia, a subsidiary of gaming company Nazara Technologies which owns the World Cricket Championship franchise, are actively looking to launch their own non-fungible tokens, said multiple people who are aware of the developments.
While NFTs are being launched in various sectors, gaming NFTs have become a rage after online game Axie Infinity sold NFTs for over $3 billion and also popularized the play-to-earn model which others are actively looking to follow.
In the six months to a year, a slew of gaming NFTs will be launched in India.