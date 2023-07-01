Dream11 succeeds Byju’s as Team India’s main sponsor

- Dream11, a fantasy sports platform, is now the Indian cricket team’s leading sponsor, having replaced edtech firm Byju’s whose contract ended in March.
- The three-year agreement means Dream11 will be displayed on Team India’s jerseys from the upcoming West Indies series, after paying Rs 358 crore for the sponsorship rights.
- While Byju’s was paying Rs 5.5 crore per bilateral match and terminated its agreement due to cost-cutting, certain brands, like real-money gambling and cryptocurrency, were excluded from the BCCI’s bidding process.