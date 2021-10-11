Dream11 suspends operations in Karnataka after police lodged FIR

Dream11, one of India’s most popular gaming apps backed by Tiger Global, has suspended operations in the southern Indian state of Karnataka after a complaint was registered against its founders claiming it was in violation of a new state gambling law.

Police records on Saturday showed a case has been registered in India’s tech capital Bengaluru, in Karnataka, following a complaint by a 42-year-old cab driver who reported it as being operational after a ban on online games involving betting came into force.