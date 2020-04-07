Drones Being Used By Police In Telangana & Gujarat To Enforce Lockdown And Track Violators

Drones are now being used by the Hyderabad Police & Ahmedabad Police to assist in the implementation of the Coronavirus lockdown and to track violators. The technology is also enabling police to make lockdown-related announcements and direct ground forces in congested areas as well.
The drones being employed by the Hyderabad Police have a powerful 4k zoom camera with 30x optical and 6x digital zoom with 180x magnification. They also have a thermal imaging sensor and a speaker megaphone for announcements.