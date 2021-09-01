Dunzo revenue jumps 66% to Rs 46 Cr in FY21, outstanding losses balloon to Rs 768 Cr
Dunzo saw its revenue from operations swell up in line with its GMV, i.e. growing by 66.5% to Rs 45.8 crore during FY21 from Rs 27.5 crore earned in FY20.
Bottomline: Dunzo still far from breaking evenAs a result of the server cost-cutting methods, Dunzo has managed to reduce its annual losses by 33.3% from Rs 338.4 crore in FY20 to Rs 225.7 crore in FY21.
While the cash burn has slowed down, outstanding losses of nearly Rs 768 crore and an abysmal EBITDA margin of -425.3% indicate that there’s a long way ahead for Dunzo management before they break even.