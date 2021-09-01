    Dunzo revenue jumps 66% to Rs 46 Cr in FY21, outstanding losses balloon to Rs 768 Cr

    • Dunzo saw its revenue from operations swell up in line with its GMV, i.e. growing by 66.5% to Rs 45.8 crore during FY21 from Rs 27.5 crore earned in FY20.
    • Bottomline: Dunzo still far from breaking evenAs a result of the server cost-cutting methods, Dunzo has managed to reduce its annual losses by 33.3% from Rs 338.4 crore in FY20 to Rs 225.7 crore in FY21.
    • While the cash burn has slowed down, outstanding losses of nearly Rs 768 crore and an abysmal EBITDA margin of -425.3% indicate that there’s a long way ahead for Dunzo management before they break even.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.