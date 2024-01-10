Subscribe

Duolingo reduces contractor workforce by 10% due to AI adoption

  • Duolingo has confirmed a 10% reduction in its contractor workforce, attributing the cuts to the adoption of AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-4 for content production and translations.
  • The company uses AI for translating sentences and generating feedback, with human experts validating the output quality; it also powers experiences for its premium subscription tier, Duolingo Max.
  • The job cuts have sparked concerns among contractors and users about AI replacing human workers, and the potential loss of human expertise in language nuances.

RelatedIdeas

5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »