Duolingo reduces contractor workforce by 10% due to AI adoption

- Duolingo has confirmed a 10% reduction in its contractor workforce, attributing the cuts to the adoption of AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-4 for content production and translations.
- The company uses AI for translating sentences and generating feedback, with human experts validating the output quality; it also powers experiences for its premium subscription tier, Duolingo Max.
- The job cuts have sparked concerns among contractors and users about AI replacing human workers, and the potential loss of human expertise in language nuances.