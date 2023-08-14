E-commerce logistics startup XpressBees purchases TrackonAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 11:48
E-commerce logistics startup XpressBees purchases Trackon
E-commerce logistics startup XpressBees purchases Trackon
- XpressBees makes its first acquisition since 2015, buying logistics firm Trackon.
- The acquisition allows XpressBees to enter the SME courier space, using its existing network to expand Trackon nationwide.
- Trackon founder Prabhat Kumar Anand will lead the business independently for two years, while three co-founders have resigned as part of the deal.
Leave your vote
1 VoteUpvote