E-commerce platforms under scrutiny for overcharging on older products

- Several e-commerce platforms in India, like Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit, have been accused of overcharging for products with older manufacturing dates at newer, higher MRP.
- Customers have taken to social media to complain about the disparity, while some platforms have offered refunds; others, however, have not addressed the issue.
- Current laws regarding overpricing above MRP in India are unclear, leading to confusion for both companies and customers, while industry experts suggest effective inventory management to prevent such discrepancies.