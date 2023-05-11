- E-invoicing will become mandatory for B2B supplies from August for businesses with ₹5 crore turnover.
- The progressive reduction in the e-invoicing threshold has contributed to the increasing GST collections.
E-invoicing Required for B2B Supplies from August for Businesses with ₹5 crore Turnover
