A growth of 30 percent has been registered over October 2021 and sequentially the numbers saw a growth. In August electric two-wheelers sales stood at 51,213 units while in September it was at 52,975 units.

Ola sold 15,065 units in October. Okinawa sold 13,144 units and stood second; followed by Ampere at 9,173 units; Hero Electric at 8,348 units; and Ather Energy at 7,087 units.