EarlySalary partners HDB Financial Services for digital loans
MUMBAI: EarlySalary, a consumer lending platform for working professionals, on Wednesday said it has tied up with non-bank financier HDB Financial Services Ltd to fuel growth in digital lending.
HDB Financial Services is a subsidiary of India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank.
G Ramesh, managing director and chief executive of HDB Financial Services, said, the partnership will help reach millions of customers across India by providing them with easy finance with digital on-boarding and customer support, thus providing them with a seamless borrowing experience.