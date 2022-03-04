    Bootstrapping till IPO, the EaseMyTrip Story #AMA with Prashant Pitti

    Presenting AMA with Prashant Pitti, cofounder of EaseMyTrip, a bootstrapped travel tech startups which has gone public. In this interactive community AMA, Prashant will share his bootstrapping journey and will answer all your queries!
    • March 4, 2022

    It’s extremely rare that you see a bootstrapped tech company, not just becoming a unicorn, but also go for IPO and beyond!

    Details 👇

    What: Community AMA with Prashant on bootstrapping till unicorn and IPO,
    Date: March 5th (Saturday)
    Time: 5 – 6 PM IST.
    Format: 📢 Audio Event / Interactive.
    With: Prashant Pitti, EaseMyTrip Cofounder
    With: Prashant Pitti, EaseMyTrip Cofounder
    
    

