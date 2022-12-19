Ecommerce order volumes increase by 37% in 2022; tier-2, tier-3 cities account for majority of the orders placed

Tier-3 cities like Udaipur, Roorkee, and Rohtak experienced year-over-year increase of 64.7% in 2022, while tier-2 cities like Bhopal, Amritsar, and Bhubaneshwar experienced a remarkable 50.9% growth.

Tier-1 cities registered 10.3% y-o-y growth in order volume. In addition to making up the majority of all user orders, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities both had substantially quicker growth than Tier-1 markets.

