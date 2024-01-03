Subscribe

ED conducts new raids in mobile app loan case involving Chinese-owned firms

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted fresh searches against two companies and individuals linked to them, part of a money laundering investigation against Chinese-owned entities lending money via mobile apps.
  • The raids targeted Shinebay Technology India Private Limited (STIPL), Mpurse Services Private Limited (MSPL) and others, which were accused of charging exorbitant interest rates and harassing borrowers.
  • The money laundering case originates from police FIRs in Karnataka and Telangana, with Rs 1.30 crore in cash and incriminating documents seized during the searches.

RelatedIdeas

5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »