ED conducts new raids in mobile app loan case involving Chinese-owned firms

- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted fresh searches against two companies and individuals linked to them, part of a money laundering investigation against Chinese-owned entities lending money via mobile apps.
- The raids targeted Shinebay Technology India Private Limited (STIPL), Mpurse Services Private Limited (MSPL) and others, which were accused of charging exorbitant interest rates and harassing borrowers.
- The money laundering case originates from police FIRs in Karnataka and Telangana, with Rs 1.30 crore in cash and incriminating documents seized during the searches.