Edtech unicorn upGrad has launched five new offline experience centres in Delhi, Jabalpur, Kolhapur, Kottayam and Patna. UpGrad currently has 26 active offline experience centres across India and aims to add another 26 during the current fiscal.

The move comes at a time amid the recent spate of layoffs by BYJU’S-owned WhiteHat Jr, Unacademy, Vedantu, Lido Learning, and others that point to the sector losing its mojo from the pandemic high.