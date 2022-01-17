Edu Institutes Ordered To Cut Ties With Edtech Cos

HomeNewsEdu Institutes Ordered To Cut Ties With Edtech Cos
Cracking down on educational institutes that join hands with edtech companies to offer online or conventional programmes, the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education have warned them of derecognition.
In a red-letter notice issued on Sunday, both the bodies asked higher education institutes to annul agreements with edtech companies.
A senior official explained that universities were outsourcing content creation to edtech players, some were asking faculty from such companies to teach and certain edtech companies are also awarding degrees.