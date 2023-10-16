Subscribe

Education Ministry instructs schools to establish ‘Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry’

  • The Ministry of Education has directed all states and union territories to create an ‘Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry’ (APAAR) for students, from pre-primary to higher education, with each student receiving a unique ID.
  • Despite the form stating ‘voluntary consent’, schools are treating this registry as mandatory, raising concerns about data security and inclusivity.
  • The APAAR ID will be used for various purposes including tracking educational progress, monitoring dropouts, and accessing the DigiLocker ecosystem for storing academic achievements.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares

Leave your vote

1 Vote
Upvote
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.