Education Ministry instructs schools to establish ‘Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry’

- The Ministry of Education has directed all states and union territories to create an ‘Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry’ (APAAR) for students, from pre-primary to higher education, with each student receiving a unique ID.
- Despite the form stating ‘voluntary consent’, schools are treating this registry as mandatory, raising concerns about data security and inclusivity.
- The APAAR ID will be used for various purposes including tracking educational progress, monitoring dropouts, and accessing the DigiLocker ecosystem for storing academic achievements.
