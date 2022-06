The former NSA and CIA contractor was attracted to Bitcoin’s pseudonymity and utility. “It still works whether the price is $60,000 or whether the price is $6,” Edward Snowden said.

His faith in cryptocurrencies hasn’t faded during the current market crash. “The only people that remain are the people that are either using these networks functionally… or the people who are there for the long term,” the whistleblower said at TNW Conference 2022.