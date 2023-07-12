Eka Mobility’s Sudhir Mehta criticizes Ola’s stance on aging ICE brands

- Dr Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of Pinnacle Industries and its subsidiary Eka Mobility, has reacted to critical comments from Ola chief Bhavish Aggarwal about ‘aging western ICE motorcycle brands’.
- Although Mehta supports the transition to EVs, he argues that abandoning ICE and contract manufacturing, which provide jobs and fuel the economy, is ‘simply not smart’.
- Mehta also highlighted that Ola’s e-scooter tech is based on a Dutch company that it had acquired, suggesting a need for global cooperation and balance rather than a ‘radical’ approach.