    El Salvador plans to build world’s first ‘Bitcoin City’ backed by bitcoin bonds

    • El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele speaks during a ceremony to lay the first stone of Chivo Vet, a veterinary hospital financed with the gains El Salvador has obtained from its bitcoin operations, in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador November 1, 2021.
    • Speaking alongside Bukele, Samson Mow, chief strategy officer of blockchain technology provider Blockstream, said El Salvador would initially issue a $1 billion bond backed by bitcoin to begin raising funds for the planned city.
    • El Salvador in September became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.