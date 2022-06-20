El Salvador’s President: Your BTC Investment Will Immensely Grow After Bear Market

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele tweeted Saturday, elaborating: “My advice: stop looking at the graph and enjoy life. If you invested in BTC your investment is safe and its value will immensely grow after the bear market. Patience is the key.”

The Salvadoran finance minister, Alejandro Zelaya, also dismissed concerns last week, stating that the “fiscal risk is extremely minimal.” He added: “When they tell me that the fiscal risk for El Salvador because of bitcoin is really high, the only thing I can do is smile.”