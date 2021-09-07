Electric carmaker Tesla plans fully-owned retail outlets in India

HomeNewsElectric carmaker Tesla plans fully-owned retail outlets in India
While Swedish furnishing company Ikea has begun its retail foray in India, the iPhone maker is ye…. Palo Alto-based electric carmaker Tesla has initiated talks with the government on the modalities of setting up fully-owned retail outlets.
The rule states that a single brand retail trading entity is also permitted to set off sourcing of goods from India for global operations against the mandatory 30 per cent sourcing requirement.
Apple Inc, which plans to source 30 per cent from India in five years for mobile devices, has already started assembling phones through its contract manufacturers, both for India and exports.