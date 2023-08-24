Subscribe

Electric Era, Founded by Ex-SpaceX Engineers, Pledges to Solve EV Charging Issues

  • Startup Electric Era, comprised of former SpaceX engineers, has raised $11.5 million from a Series A funding round, bolstering its ambitions to revamp electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
  • The company, which does not build chargers or batteries, is working on its PowerNode stations solution, promising rocketry-like reliability via proprietary software and gradually deployable hardware.
  • With a goal of launching in nine states by year’s end, Electric Era aims to install about 10,000 stations across the U.S. by 2030.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers

subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.





More news »