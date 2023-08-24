Electric Era, Founded by Ex-SpaceX Engineers, Pledges to Solve EV Charging Issues

- Startup Electric Era, comprised of former SpaceX engineers, has raised $11.5 million from a Series A funding round, bolstering its ambitions to revamp electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
- The company, which does not build chargers or batteries, is working on its PowerNode stations solution, promising rocketry-like reliability via proprietary software and gradually deployable hardware.
- With a goal of launching in nine states by year’s end, Electric Era aims to install about 10,000 stations across the U.S. by 2030.