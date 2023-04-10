Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in India Increase Over 2.5 Times in FY23

Image Credit: IndianExpress
  • Sales of electric two-wheelers in India increased over 2.5 times in FY23.
  • Total sales of electric two-wheelers reached 8,46,976 units.
  • This information was released by the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV).
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

[Via]