Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in India Increase Over 2.5 Times in FY23
- Sales of electric two-wheelers in India increased over 2.5 times in FY23.
- Total sales of electric two-wheelers reached 8,46,976 units.
- This information was released by the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV).
