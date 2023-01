• Electric vehicle industry had a record-setting year in 2022.

• Total of 9,95,319 EVs across vehicle segments were sold, up 208% from 2021.

• This was a 509% increase from 1,63,458 EVs sold in 2019.

• Electric two-wheeler industry was the biggest contributor to this growth.

