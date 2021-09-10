    Electric Vehicles registration are more than CNG Vehicles in last two months in Delhi

    • In the last two months, Delhi saw more electric vehicles being registered in the city than CNG vehicles.
    • The Delhi government launched its EV policy on August 7 last year and as per a ToI report, it saw the registration of 739 EVs that month.
    • Comparing the registrations with that of CNG-run vehicles in the last two months, there were 2413 EVs registered in July as opposed to 1,966 CNG run-vehicles.
