    D2C sports brand Elevar raises $2.5 million from Kalaari, Dream Capital

    • Mumbai: Elevar, a maker of sporting goods, has raised Rs 19 crore in a Series A funding round led by Kalaari Capital, at a time when direct-to-consumer brands are gaining traction among consumers and investors alike.
    • Dream Capital – the recently launched corporate venture fund of sports-tech startup Dream Sports – also participated in the fundraising.
    • Read Now Top investors like Sequoia Capital India, Verlinvest and Elevation Capital are doubling down on their bets on D2C brands, which first launch their products online – leveraging social media and e-commerce marketplaces – and then scale distribution offline.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.