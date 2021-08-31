D2C sports brand Elevar raises $2.5 million from Kalaari, Dream Capital
Mumbai: Elevar, a maker of sporting goods, has raised Rs 19 crore in a Series A funding round led by Kalaari Capital, at a time when direct-to-consumer brands are gaining traction among consumers and investors alike.
Dream Capital – the recently launched corporate venture fund of sports-tech startup Dream Sports – also participated in the fundraising.
