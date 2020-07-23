ELO lets you listen to your favourite audio content in your own language

ELO is a vernacular audio streaming platform focused on variety of languages. The content varies from folk songs to stories to devotional songs to astrology, jobs, news, health, women health etc. It also gives opportunity to artists and domain experts to have a bigger reach.

ELO has been designed for the next billion users who seek content in their own language. Based on a survey after 2016 9 out of 10 people who came online in India are looking content in their own language whether it is hindi , telugu, tamil, chhatisgarhi etc. People can find all kind of audios like news, health related updates, corona updates, astrology, story, folk songs etc. on the platform. Further you can create your own channel and start uploading content for your audience. In a way, ELO also provides artists a platform to showcase their talent.

About the founding team :

ELO is founded by Hemant Singh Tomar. Hemant is a serial entrepreneur have keen interest on creating great user products since beginning. He has created many great products in the past ranging from werables to IoT devices, social networks, social impact app, mobile apps, solutions for retails, algorithms etc.

