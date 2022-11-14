Elon Musk apologizes for Twitter being so slow in many countries November 14, 2022 Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 Download CHAI: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get CHAI App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download CHAI App (Android, iOS)