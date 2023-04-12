Elon Musk calls running Twitter “quite painful” and firing people “not fun at all”

  • Elon Musk commented that running Twitter is “quite painful”.
  • He also said that firing people is “not fun at all”.
  • Twitter will be removing the legacy verified blue ticks by next week.
