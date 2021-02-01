Elon Musk on Startups, Civilizations and Memes #Clubhouse

To those, who missed out on Elon Musk’s conversation at Clubhouse, here is a summary from two threads that did a pretty job of bringing the key points from Elon’s talk.
@elonmusk (says some smart space stuff)… I figure… idk.. ~5.5 years.
@elonmusk You need a fully & rapidly re-usable rocket. Rapid is imp.. can’t take months between flights. Needs to be like airplanes where the biggest cost is fuel.
And be able to send 2nd rocket to re-fuel
And be able to make fuel on mars
@elonmusk – I was trying to figure out what the meaning of life is. Why are we here. Got kinda depressed.
What broke me out was reading Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.
Inspired to explore the galaxy
@elonmusk – all civilizations fall. Romans, Mayans, Babalyonians etc..
Most likely we will too.
So I think for the first time in 4.5B history of earth. It’s now possible to make life multi-planetary. Let’s take advantage
@elonmusk – yea..all those things need to happen
I won’t assume how we do it. We just have to get people there, and make it self-sustaining before earth ends
@elonmusk it will start as just a remote outpost. Not a fun, luxurious place.. Gotta go there, build a propellent plant. Get food production going.. iron ore refinery..
build the fundamentals until it’s self sustaining.
@elonmusk – yea. probably will.
the fact that you can only go every 2 years.. that time gap will mean that there’s a new cohort arriving every 2 yrs.
If we had any evidence of aliens. I would be the first to jump on it. But I have seen no such evidence.
@elonmusk I try to be scientific. I’m not saying there aren’t aliens. Just saying so far nothing meets scientific burden of proof.
The pics need to be at least “7-11 ATM good”🤣
@elonmusk after maybe 3-4 succesful landings..that’s probably good enough. But I’ve asked them, none of them seem to want to go
@elonmusk : it’s just a pun from Dune. But there’s some truth. Who control’s the zietgiest. Meme’s are interesting. If a pic is 1,000 words. A meme is like 10k.
idk – I love memes. So .. yea.
@elonmusk – I was one of the first 10k users.. then stopped… a lot of people said he’s gone crazy on twitter. No no.. I STARTED crazy on twitter
I make some. Some are sent to me. I have some pretty kickass meme dealers 🤣
@elonmusk it answers a concern I have, if AI is super powerful..how do we go along for the ride?
We are already cyborgs. We carry a phone in our limb.
But the speed between brain<> phone = slow. 100 bits/sec
A computer talking to a human would feel like a human talking to a tree.
Neuralink connects your brain to your computer. So that it speeds up the communication between those two by …1000x?
You can probably also “Save state”. Like saving your brain at a moment in time.
It’d be like saving your game in a video game.
Make up for lost capacities by implanting a chip.
First thing is to help paraplegics control a computer/mouse just by thinking. Massive.
Then he said something about a monkey who is playing video games with the chip in its head at their office. Or something.
Plus being able to take it out.
We’ve tested implantation and removal. “works great”.
@elonmusk: hmm.. my kids were mostly educated by YouTube and some classmates. But they spent most time online.
I think generally you want to make it as interesting/exciting as possible.
Also, explain the WHY. why we are teaching you this. why is it relevant.
We are evolved to forget stuff that’s irrelevant. Unless relevance is clear. People will forget.
It’s better to teach someone how an engine works by taking it apart, and putting it back together.
And what tools are needed. Wrenches, etc..
Much better than getting a lesson on Wrenches
Teach ppl what tools do by using them
@elonmusk – I might be getting too much credit here.
I did these companies bc I felt strongly compelled to do them. Nobody pushed me to do it.
If someone wants to be me or do what I’ve done. Most probably, you don’t want that. It’s like having a demon in your skull
My answer is – if you need words of encouragement, don’t do a startup.
@elonmusk ” I gotta watch what I say here. Some of these things can really move the market.”
I was a little slow on the uptake. My apologies.
I had to think about it.
I do think bitcoin is a good thing. I am a supporter of bitcoin. I’m late to the party.
I don’t have a strong opinion on others. I joke about Dogecoin. The currency was made as a joke… but fate loves irony.
Arguably the most entertaining outcome is Dogecoin becomes the currency of hte future
@elonmusk – we need to make ~20M cars/trucks a year. You can’t really change the world without making at least 1% of the fleet on the road
Limited currently by battery cell production
there are 168 hours in a week. 7% usage.
Self driving could take that to 35%? And good for the environment.
Need fewer cars & parking garages to get same transport done.
@elonmusk – ya know, sometimes I’m just talking smack.
🤣🤣🤣
Humans are like 1 camera, that’s often distracted (or drunk)
No question you can get super human driving with cameras
Radar can help.
@elonmusk I wakeup and see if there’s any emergencies. Often there are.
A ton of what I deal with is not fun or interesting. It’s chores.
Texts are way better. In person much better. Even zoom.
Anything is better than email.” – @elonmusk
Lots of context switching. Which is a mind killer.
I try to do less of that. Switching between companies, personal stuff, memes..
@elonmusk I do not have a lot of open space. It’s back to back meetings. And it’s kind of insane. waves of information.
I don’t recommend it.
How long can I keep this up, don’t want brain to explode? Maybe i’ll take a week off sometime
@elonmusk only if there’s like a crisis situation. And when we’re asking other people to work really hard. They come to work at 4am and walk past me sleeping on the floor.
Ok if he’s willing to take this much pain. I can too
@elonmusk No I slept on the floor outside the conference room so people can see me. Seeing is believing. It was rough. But I was asking people to really go all out.
I can’t expect them to go all out if I’m not doing the same thing.
@elonmusk – I think there’s massive opportunities in tunnelling.
I said that for 5 years and nobody did anything. So I created the Boring Company (as a joke), and then it became real.
Where you can literally just create a RNA or DNA sequence like a computer program. Multiply it millions of times. Put it in a capsule.
And literally do anything. This is absolutely the future of medicine. – @elonmusk
Cells are just tiny biological computers that do what the code says, and now we can write the code.
Big eye opener. Seeing potential of RNA.” – @elonmusk
@elonmusk – I don’t have good insight into the situation.
Seems there’s too many requirements of who can get it.
I would just say first come first serve. Use CVS/Walgree
But let’s get as many as we can, as fast as we can. Get a hell of a lot more out there.
Don’t worry about second dose. Get the 1st dose out first. – @elonmusk
We’re going to have so much covid vaccine, I guarantee a lot will get thrown away at the end of the year.
Vaccine availability will grow exponentially. + Herd immunity. Which is better than the vaccine. (antibodies > vaccine)
@elonmusk – I love california. Lived half my life here. Built companies here. Came here as a summer intern to work on energy storage for electric vehicles way back in ’92.
Tried to get a job at netscape btw (he tells @pmarca
@elonmusk I thought the internet was gonna be big. I could do a PhD and watch the internet get built right in front of me…or put it on hold and go help build it.
Netscape – Sent resume. No feedback. Lurked in lobby, too shy to talk to anyone
@elonmusk – Just finished watching The Last Kingdom. And Cobra Kai (“it’s such a sick burn, that show!”)
Gotta watch stuff on the treadmill. Otherwise I won’t workout. hate working out.
@elonmusk – do you wanna hear the real story from Vlad about what happened with Robinhood/Gamestop?
Vlad (CEO of Robinhood) comes outta the audience.
@elonmusk spill the beans man. what happened w/ Gamestop. The ppl demand answers!
@elonmusk – yea we know! go!
hahahah
“So basically, wednesday we had unprecedented volume. load on system. These so-called Meme stocks were going viral on social media.
A lot of net-buy activity”
As a clearing broker, we have to put up money to the NSCC based on factors. Eg. volatility. concentration. etc.
The request was ~$3B. 10x more than typical.
It’s kinda opaque. One component is VAR (value at risk). Not a public formula.
+ a discretionary component.
Elon – discretion? their opinion?
Vlad – I don’t think it would be shady. It was unprecedented demand.
@elonmusk – “is anyone holding you hostage right now? Blink twice.”🤣
Ended up lowering it to $1.4B (down from $3B).
So we had to propose a plan to manage risk on those stocks.
We said marking them sell only. Before market open, they said OK. deposit $700M.
This is the most I’ve ever liked elon musk. He’s loose & sharp asking Qs
Vlad – continues to waffle/bullshit. Not gonna type out his PR speak
Vlad – there’s a rumor that they pressured us. That’s just false.
This was a clearing house decision based on capital requirements. From our pov, citadel not involved.
Vlad – I don’t know, I don’t get into conspiracies
Elon – alright…
BRUH I GOT MY MONEYS WORTH
Did you have fun?
@elonmusk this is awesome. didn’t even know this existed a week ago.