Elon Musk criticizes India’s absence from UNSC, calls for reform

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk labels India’s lack of a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as ‘absurd’, echoing concerns raised by UN secretary-general António Guterres about the absence of any African nation.
  • Venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg suggests the dismantling of the UN and the creation of a new organization with stronger leadership.
  • Despite India’s efforts for a permanent membership, its attempts have been blocked by China due to ongoing animosity between the two nations.
