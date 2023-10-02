Subscribe

Elon Musk criticizes Justin Trudeau over alleged free speech suppression

  • Elon Musk accuses Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of attempting to suppress free speech following changes to Canada’s broadcasting framework.
  • The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunication Commission (CRTC) plans to modernize the broadcasting framework, requiring certain online services to register and provide content information.
  • Musk’s criticism contrasts with Trudeau’s previous statements supporting freedom of expression, highlighting a potential conflict between freedom and regulation.
