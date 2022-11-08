Elon Musk endorses Republicans ahead of US mid-term elections November 8, 2022 To independent-minded voters:Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 [Via] Download CHAI: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get CHAI App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download CHAI App (Android, iOS)