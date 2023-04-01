- The US 5th Circuit Court upheld a ruling from the NLRB that Elon Musk broke the law.
- The law was broken with a tweet about Tesla stock options.
- Musk threatened employees’ stock options if they unionized.
Elon Musk found guilty of breaking the law with tweet about Tesla stock options
