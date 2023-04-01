Elon Musk found guilty of breaking the law with tweet about Tesla stock options

  • The US 5th Circuit Court upheld a ruling from the NLRB that Elon Musk broke the law.
  • The law was broken with a tweet about Tesla stock options.
  • Musk threatened employees’ stock options if they unionized.
