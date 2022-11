Musk announced that the product will be delayed until “there is high confidence of stopping impersonation,” which was originally scheduled to relaunch on November 29.

Twitter “will probably use different colour check for organisations than individuals,” Musk continued in his tweet. Twitter has already experimented with placing a grey “official” tag beneath well-known accounts.

[Via]

» Download NBW APP: The Short News App for Busy Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)