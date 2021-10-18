Elon Musk hopes he has enough wealth ‘to extend life to Mars’, but not everyone’s amused

HomeNewsElon Musk hopes he has enough wealth ‘to extend life to Mars’, but not everyone’s amused
Now, as someone pointed out that Elon Musk’s net worth has increased exponentially, the SpaceX CEO acknowledged it and expressed his wish to continue with his mission involving the Red Planet.
Recently, popular crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace tweeted that Musk is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined, with a net worth equal to 861 billion Dogecoin.
Many joined Wallace and Musk to share memes and jokes wondering if Dogecoin would be the currency on the Red Planet, while others discussed the challenges that lay ahead for Musk’s dream to turn into reality.