    Elon Musk introduces his new favourite currency, netizens go crazy

    • SpaceX and Tesla owner Elon Musk tweets might just tweet a full stop and it will go viral.
    • The last time Musk tweeted regarding the cryptocurrency ‘Dogecoin’ that in reality started out as a joke but it witnessed a rise of 11,000% in the market making everyone invest in it.
    • Musk once tweeted about accepting Bitcoin in exchange of Tesla and the price of the cryptocurrency skyrocketed within no time.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.