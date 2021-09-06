Home News Elon Musk introduces his new favourite currency, netizens go crazy
- SpaceX and Tesla owner Elon Musk tweets might just tweet a full stop and it will go viral.
- The last time Musk tweeted regarding the cryptocurrency ‘Dogecoin’ that in reality started out as a joke but it witnessed a rise of 11,000% in the market making everyone invest in it.
- Musk once tweeted about accepting Bitcoin in exchange of Tesla and the price of the cryptocurrency skyrocketed within no time.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.